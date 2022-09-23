Ubiq Price Down 9.8% Over Last Week (UBQ)

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0324 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $2,223.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,383.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00025655 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00149818 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00279722 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.73 or 0.00746665 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.81 or 0.00614011 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $119.53 or 0.00616658 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger-Hashimoto hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 48,435,847 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team.Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly.Ubiq is a blockchain and smart contract platform powering fully-decentralized applications, tokens, NFTs, etc. UBQ is the Ubiq network’s native cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

