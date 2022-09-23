UGAS (UGAS) Price Hits $0.0010

UGAS (UGAS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One UGAS coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UGAS has a market cap of $177,583.17 and approximately $90,131.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005227 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,150.57 or 1.00053722 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00058937 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005933 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00070477 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002292 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005227 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00077725 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io.

Buying and Selling UGAS

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

