Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $906,392,000 after buying an additional 685,026 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $202,400,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,223,000 after purchasing an additional 434,595 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 684.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,248,000 after purchasing an additional 265,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 365,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,625,000 after purchasing an additional 195,797 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $11.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $390.53. The company had a trading volume of 26,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,049. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $451.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 64.33% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.27.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

