Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.80

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.80 and last traded at $25.82, with a volume of 1671 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UCTT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Ultra Clean to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Ultra Clean from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Ultra Clean from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional Trading of Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $608.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.84 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,898,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,480,000 after acquiring an additional 14,339 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,966,000 after purchasing an additional 30,277 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 5.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,334,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,732,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 45.7% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,994,000 after purchasing an additional 347,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 904,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,859,000 after purchasing an additional 202,290 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

