Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Buys 690 Shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned about 0.11% of Central Securities worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CET. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Robotti Robert increased its position in Central Securities by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Central Securities by 5.0% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Securities Stock Performance

CET traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.76. 1,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,247. Central Securities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.14.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

