Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Grows Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 16.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,970 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,745 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.42 price objective (down from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 4.6 %

GOLD traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,960,788. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.