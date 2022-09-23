Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $2.96 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,183 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,680 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for about 1.2% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,965 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $32.67. 153,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,184,637. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.31. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.92 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

