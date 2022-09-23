Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. David J Yvars Group grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 40,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 55,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 152,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 315,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royce Value Trust stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $12.77. The stock had a trading volume of 34,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,703. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

