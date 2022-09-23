Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $5.47 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up 2.2% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,529 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,277,246,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.42. 134,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,894,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. Vertical Research decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

