Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $5.47 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up 2.2% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,529 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,277,246,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.
Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.42. 134,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,894,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.56.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. Vertical Research decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.
Raytheon Technologies Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Raytheon Technologies (RTX)
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.