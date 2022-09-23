Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.10

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.10 and traded as low as $24.37. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $24.51, with a volume of 1,411 shares trading hands.

Union Bankshares Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 24.69%.

Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Bankshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Union Bankshares by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Union Bankshares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 29,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Union Bankshares by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Bankshares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

