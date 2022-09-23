UniPower Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $110,981.61 (POWER)

UniPower (POWER) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One UniPower coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UniPower has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. UniPower has a total market cap of $110,981.61 and $9,702.00 worth of UniPower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002891 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.57 or 0.00624523 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00137238 BTC.

UniPower Profile

UniPower’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. UniPower’s official Twitter account is @unipowertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UniPower is unipower.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “UniPower (POWER) is a Proof of Liquidity (PoL) cryptocurrency token, the first erc20 token of it's kind. Its fundamental philosophy is one of an experimental nature. UniPower was born from observing the most recent market trend which has taken altcoin traders by storm.”

