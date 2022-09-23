Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 105 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.0 %

McDonald’s stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.50. The stock had a trading volume of 122,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.50.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.39.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

