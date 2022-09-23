VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Close LLC

Oppenheimer & Close LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,726,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,820,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,856,000 after purchasing an additional 218,099 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,512.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,008,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,184.2% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,846 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,328,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,202,270. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.90. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

