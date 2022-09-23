VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) Trading Down 1.9%

VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.18 and last traded at $38.18. Approximately 701 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.92.

VanEck Israel ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Israel ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in VanEck Israel ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Israel ETF by 48.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VanEck Israel ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Israel ETF in the second quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Israel ETF in the first quarter valued at about $797,000.

Featured Stories

