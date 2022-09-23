VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.31

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.31 and last traded at $27.32, with a volume of 287737 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.88.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 6.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 69,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

