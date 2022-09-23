Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.3% of Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 200,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 22,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.40. 4,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,769. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.89 and a 200-day moving average of $152.16. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

