Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 5.6% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.52. 1,449,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,550,730. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

