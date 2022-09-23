Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,330,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,695,000 after purchasing an additional 115,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $6.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.31. The company had a trading volume of 36,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,290. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.89 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

