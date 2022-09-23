Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 147.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of VOT traded down $4.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.82. The stock had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,765. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.12 and its 200 day moving average is $195.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $166.75 and a 52-week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

