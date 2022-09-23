Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,374 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $16,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 123,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 201,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after buying an additional 13,797 shares during the period. Newman & Schimel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,911.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 379,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,123,000 after buying an additional 360,395 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 287,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,110,000 after buying an additional 22,990 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.00. 49,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,288,657. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.05 and a 12-month high of $82.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.01.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

