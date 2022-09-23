Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Raised by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,085.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of VB traded down $6.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.69. 62,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,048. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.62 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.09.

