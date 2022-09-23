Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Asset Management Resources LLC

Asset Management Resources LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 12.5% of Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $5.46 on Friday, reaching $182.83. The company had a trading volume of 140,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475,003. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.65 and a 200-day moving average of $205.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

