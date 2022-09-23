Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares during the period. Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF makes up 2.0% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $32,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 23,487 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,244,000. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 34,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,929 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.33.

