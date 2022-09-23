Velo (VELO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.49 Million

Velo (VELO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Velo has a market cap of $166.75 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Velo has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One Velo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011032 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Velo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Velo’s total supply is 28,999,998,947 coins and its circulating supply is 1,229,925,310 coins. Velo’s official website is velo.org. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in the British Virgin Islands, Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velo using one of the exchanges listed above.

