Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 11,229 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 110,577 shares.The stock last traded at $7.19 and had previously closed at $6.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVTL shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Vertical Aerospace from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVTL. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth about $910,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 29,510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

