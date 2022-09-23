VideoCoin (VID) Market Cap Hits $13.44 Million

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 39.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VideoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $13.44 million and $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Ã†ternity (AE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CheeseSwap (CHEESE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dash Diamond (DASHD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000162 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Aerium (AERM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 13th, 2018. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. VideoCoin’s official website is videocoin.io. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network powere by Filecoin.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

