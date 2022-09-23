Vidulum (VDL) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $609,551.97

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0329 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vidulum has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $609,551.97 and $1,185.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,010.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000333 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00022727 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00151876 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00286202 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.50 or 0.00744333 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.44 or 0.00617734 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000962 BTC.

About Vidulum

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash1927 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 18,524,507 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space.Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions..online.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

