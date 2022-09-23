Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.30

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.30 and last traded at $20.43, with a volume of 219353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

VCISY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vinci in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vinci from €112.00 ($114.29) to €113.00 ($115.31) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vinci from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vinci from €116.00 ($118.37) to €119.00 ($121.43) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.65.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

