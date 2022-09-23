Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Increased to $103.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 7.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VC. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Visteon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visteon from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.18.

VC traded down $8.12 on Friday, hitting $111.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,658. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visteon has a 12-month low of $88.82 and a 12-month high of $140.44. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 1.78.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.80. Visteon had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visteon will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 8,471 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $1,060,992.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 1,750 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 307.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Visteon by 100.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

