VITE (VITE) Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week

VITE (VITE) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last seven days, VITE has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. VITE has a total market cap of $27.94 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges.

About VITE

VITE launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,046,262,261 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VITE’s official website is www.vite.org. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs.

VITE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

