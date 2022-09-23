Vortex Defi Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VTX)

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 23rd. During the last week, Vortex Defi has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $27,936.87 and $186.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004789 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000201 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00047748 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000597 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $316.53 or 0.01649756 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00038054 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

Vortex Defi (CRYPTO:VTX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,625,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vortex Defi is staging.vortexdefi.com.

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vortex DeFi plans to provide its users access to all leading platforms and protocols from a single web-based user interface.”

