Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 11,588 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 132,282 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 97,340 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $576,000. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of WBA traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.66. The stock had a trading volume of 127,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,184,637. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.92 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.