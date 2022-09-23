Washburn Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,235 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,331,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,806,000 after purchasing an additional 568,232 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,005,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,355,000 after purchasing an additional 196,343 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,158,000 after purchasing an additional 376,498 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,680,000 after purchasing an additional 142,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

IBB stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.30. 68,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,065. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.41. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $174.45.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

