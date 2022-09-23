Washburn Capital Management Inc. Has $906,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 196,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,077,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,308,000 after purchasing an additional 150,288 shares during the period. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $547,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $59.88. 341,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,905,202. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.68. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $56.09 and a one year high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Articles

