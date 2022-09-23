Washburn Capital Management Inc. Invests $219,000 in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 831 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $747,950,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 25.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after buying an additional 639,645 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $96,383,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at $54,184,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at $44,063,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,158 shares of company stock valued at $11,581,956 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:CI traded down $5.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $277.18. 30,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,028. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.05. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $296.29. The company has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

