Wealth Management Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,299,000 after buying an additional 2,062,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Kroger by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,777,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,277,000 after acquiring an additional 590,838 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Kroger by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,600 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,116,000 after buying an additional 33,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kroger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,985,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,408,000 after buying an additional 20,085 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of KR traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.21. 122,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,295,270. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average is $51.38. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on KR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

