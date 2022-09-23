Wealth Management Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYJ stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.28. 55,160 shares of the company traded hands. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.64.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

