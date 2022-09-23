Wealth Management Partners LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 132.0% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.59. 434,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,890,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.32. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Melius started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,623.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

