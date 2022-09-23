Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wealth Management Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.98. 314,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,696,901. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.92. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.