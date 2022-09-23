Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MasterCraft Boat (MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ: MCFT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 9/13/2022 – MasterCraft Boat was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 9/9/2022 – MasterCraft Boat had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/9/2022 – MasterCraft Boat had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $46.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/9/2022 – MasterCraft Boat had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $30.00.
- 8/18/2022 – MasterCraft Boat is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
MasterCraft Boat Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.28. 3,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,340. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $349.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.79. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $29.69.
MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MasterCraft Boat (MCFT)
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.