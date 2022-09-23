Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MasterCraft Boat (MCFT)

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ: MCFT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/13/2022 – MasterCraft Boat was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/9/2022 – MasterCraft Boat had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – MasterCraft Boat had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $46.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – MasterCraft Boat had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $30.00.

8/18/2022 – MasterCraft Boat is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

MasterCraft Boat Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.28. 3,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,340. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $349.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.79. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $29.69.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 4.1% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 267.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth about $909,000. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth about $4,107,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 0.7% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 90,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

