Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.54

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.54 and last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 2911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. OTR Global cut Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Weibo in a report on Monday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their target price on Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Weibo Stock Down 5.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weibo

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $450.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.41 million. Weibo had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Weibo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 720,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,319,000 after buying an additional 9,540 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 48,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter worth $697,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter worth $5,031,000. 29.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

