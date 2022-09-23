Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.57. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 81,637 shares traded.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $58,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $88,000.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.