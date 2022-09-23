WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st.
WesBanco Stock Performance
Shares of WesBanco stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,454. WesBanco has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $29.02.
WesBanco Company Profile
