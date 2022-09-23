WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st.

WesBanco Stock Performance

Shares of WesBanco stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,454. WesBanco has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $29.02.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.