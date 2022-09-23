Westshore Wealth LLC Acquires 2,544 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Westshore Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 242.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,592 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.35. 206,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,364,889. The company has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.84 and its 200 day moving average is $182.03. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Target to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

