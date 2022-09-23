Westshore Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in American Tower by 45.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 0.7% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in American Tower by 27.8% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 8.1% during the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Stock Down 1.3 %

AMT traded down $3.14 on Friday, reaching $229.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,193. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $106.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 94.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.29.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

