Westshore Wealth LLC Buys 1,855 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 3.0% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.70. 78,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,183. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.97 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.