Westshore Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,344 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,489 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 12,919 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,034 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.17. 72,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,372,805. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.50.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.39.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

