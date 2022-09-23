Westshore Wealth LLC Has $225,000 Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Westshore Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $1.69 on Friday, reaching $70.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,963,372. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $127.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.42.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

