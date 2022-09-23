Westshore Wealth LLC Takes $716,000 Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 0.5% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after acquiring an additional 68,200 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 150,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,422,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,716 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.56. The stock had a trading volume of 155,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,082. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average of $43.18.

