WiBX (WBX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $33.66 Million

WiBX (WBX) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Over the last week, WiBX has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. WiBX has a market capitalization of $33.66 million and $16,211.00 worth of WiBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WiBX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WiBX Coin Profile

WiBX’s launch date was April 11th, 2019. WiBX’s total supply is 11,751,286,309 coins and its circulating supply is 6,727,852,116 coins. WiBX’s official website is www.wibx.io. WiBX’s official Twitter account is @WINBIX_channel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WiBX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WiBOO is an integrated digital ecosystem that provides disruptive solutions for customer engagement, activation and loyalty with sophisticated high-performance technology, optimizing sales performance.Wibx is a strategical leap in the cryptocurrency world. It is a utility token that provides high complexity to bring simplicity into the exchange relationship between brands and consumers, involving various economic sectors and reshaping the paradigms of the current retail scenario.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WiBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WiBX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WiBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

